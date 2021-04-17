Sandbox VR Opening Vegas Location This Summer

The location-based Sandbox VR will be opening another venue early this summer – this time in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

According to Blooloop, the start of the pandemic resulted in Sandbox VR closing all of its locations and laying off the majority of its staff. Now, they plan to operate 15 locations by the end of 2021.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have been able to survive such a devastating year for everyone in the retail and entertainment industry,” said Steve Zhao, the company’s founder. Added Janet LaFevre, senior marketing manager of Grand Canal Shoppes: “As one of the leading retail and entertainment destinations on The Strip, Grand Canal Shoppes is excited to bring Sandbox VR to guests this summer.” Learn more at www.sandboxvr.com.