San Antonio Arcade Bar Moving to New Location

Slackers, an arcade bar in San Antonio, Texas, will reportedly move one of its locations soon. They will take over a space formerly occupied by Limelight, a bar and music club.

The first Slackers location on what locals call “The Strip” opened in 2017, making it the third location for the local chain. A sign was put up recently at Limelight noting “Slackers Coming Soon!” but details are scant at the moment.

The former live music venue, Limelight, quietly closed during the pandemic – apparently permanently, which is news to the community.