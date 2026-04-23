Sam Zammuto Retires After Nearly 50 Years in Darts

TouchTunes has reported that Sam Zammuto, a leader and innovator who joined Arachnid in 1982 as part of the original “A Team,” is now officially retired after his nearly 50 years in the industry.

Zammuto discovered his love for darts while in England during his U.S. Air Force service. In 1977, he launched the first-ever electronic dart league with TBI Games – “a pivotal moment that helped transform darts from a casual pastime into a structured, competitive and widely accessible sport.”

Since 1982, he’s played a critical role in growing Arachnid and the broader darts community – expanding league play, educating operators across the country and helping bring darts into bars and venues nationwide. Zammuto went on to become the company’s president and continued to lead it when TouchTunes purchased the brand in 2024.

“Sam’s impact on the darts industry is immeasurable,” said TouchTunes CEO Scott Levine, himself an avid dart player. “More than anyone, he brought energy, excitement and vision that transformed soft-tip darts into the vibrant global community we know today. His leadership built the modern league system and opened the door for countless operators and players worldwide. What truly set Sam apart was his ability to ignite passion and make the game fun and accessible. We’re incredibly grateful for everything he’s contributed over the past five decades, and his legacy will continue to inspire the sport for years to come.”

Added Paris Karoutsos, the senior director of darts at TouchTunes: “Sam didn’t just grow the business – he built a sport. His passion for the sport and the people behind it set the standard for what this industry can be. It’s been an honor to work alongside him, and we wish him nothing but the best in his well-earned retirement.”

The BullShooter World Tour Zammuto helped create will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. He was honored with the BullShooter Legacy Award at the TouchTunes ceremony in Las Vegas during Amusement Expo (pictured below with TouchTunes’ Jamie Sura and Scott Levine).