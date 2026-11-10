Sam LoVerde Passes On

Sam LoVerde, a longtime and invaluable employee of H. Lazar & Son, died Sept. 23 at the age of 95. The company’s president, Dale Lazar, reached out to let RePlay know of LoVerde’s passing.

“It’s been 31 years since he retired but his larger than life personality makes it seem that he retired just last week,” Lazar said. “I loved Sam. He was kind, generous, thoughtful and a wonderful teacher and mentor – and a member of my family. In fact, four generations of Lazars have had the privilege of knowing Sam.”

Lazar eulogized LoVerde at his funeral on Sept. 29, along with one of Sam’s sons and a grandson.

According to his obituary, LoVerde is survived by children Joseph, Ronald, Linda and Richard, grandchildren Chase, Bianca, Valerie, Christopher, Garrett, Emily, Maggie, Ian, Samantha and Christian, and great-grandchildren Gino, Findley, Nicholas, Charli, Nathan, Leo, Gabriel and Sophia.