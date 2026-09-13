SAEE Draws a Crowd for Trade Show, Conference

The 2026 Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo (SAEE) delivered its “strongest year to date, drawing record attendance and exhibitor participation” to the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, Georgia, reported Christina Kaiser, executive director of the Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Association (GAMOA), which hosts the event.

SAEE’s dual‑track education program “underscored the rapid evolution of both skill gaming and family entertainment operations,” Kaiser said. One day focused on skill gaming operators, manufacturers and distributors, while the second day centered on amusement operators serving FECs.

She said the surge in attendance reflects a nationwide appetite for practical, regulatory‑aware guidance. “Operators from across the nation are coming to this expo to learn about skill gaming,” Kaiser added.

Two sessions drew standing‑room‑only crowds: Tom Fricke’s “A Practical Guide to Launching Unlicensed Amusement Games in Your State” and Paul Jensen’s “Gaming Update for the Amusement Operator.”

Stay up to date with the event at www.sae-expo.com and see a full report in our October issue.