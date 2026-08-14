Sacoa’s Recent Installs Include Texas & Germany

Sacoa Cashless System has completed installations at Once Upon a Cowboy in Tomball, Texas, and at two COOOL Arena locations in Germany with their partner Kiddieland.

The themed entertainment park Once Upon a Cowboy combines the worlds of cowboys and dinosaurs. Its new arcade is powered by 55 of Sacoa’s Spark RFID readers, two POS stations, a K4 Kiosk and mRedemption and Sacoa Redemption software.

In Germany, the COOOL Arena locations in Recklinghausen and Frankfurt got EZ K4 kiosks, POS, Spark RFID readers and more. Those venues are operated by Kiddieland, which now has four locations with the Sacoa Cashless System, along with another venue using the company’s KwikPay contactless payment solution.

Learn more by contacting [email protected] or call 407-499-1876.