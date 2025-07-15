Sacoa’s KwikPay to Help Ease Contactless Operations

Sacoa Cashless System is now offering KwikPay Contactless, a 2”x2” tap and go reader made specifically for standalone amusement machines like cranes, kiddie rides and the like. It connects via MDB or Pulse, installs in minutes and starts accepting contactless card payments right away.

“Not every operator has a POS. Not every machine is networked. And honestly, not everyone wants to deal with complex installs, IT integrations or 30-day payout cycles,” Sacoa said. “Sometimes, you just want to plug in a solution, turn it on and get paid.”

Operators who are already using the Sacoa Spark reader can utilize KwikPay as an add-on, giving customers more payment options without changing how the machines are ran. Another plus: funds are automatically deposited into your bank account the very next day.

Email [email protected] to see how it works.