Sacoa’s K4 Kiosk Wins Big at IATP

The K4 Kiosk from Sacoa recently won the Breakthrough Product of the Year Award at IATP’s 2024 Conference and Trade Show. It marks the third in a string of recent trade show awards for the kiosk.

“Our K4 Kiosk has become known in the industry for its attractive appearance, unmatched performance, and natural ability to interact with customers, all while providing operators with incredible benefits,” the company said.

“This amazing self-service kiosk has had a very positive impact on FECs and amusement parks, providing several advantages such as reduced lines, increased sales, reduced labor related costs, decreased theft and more.” Get the rundown from the team by emailing [email protected].