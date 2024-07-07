Sacoa’s K4 Kiosk Wins Another “Best New Product”

Sacoa’s well-liked K4 Kiosk won a Best New Product Award at Bowl Expo 2024, according to the company, which also was recognized for the product at IAAPA Expo 2023.

“We are thrilled that our K4 Kiosk has once again been recognized in the New Product Showcase category,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “We believe this honor highlights the sentiments of our customers that have benefited greatly from their K4 Kiosks.”

They said the recognition underscores their commitment to “providing cutting-edge solutions for bowling proprietors and FEC operators.” Learn more about the K4 Kiosk by emailing [email protected] or by visiting www.sacoacard.com.