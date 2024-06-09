Sacoa’s K4 Kiosk Powering Island Arcade

RePlay recently reported on Family Entertainment Group’s new Carousel Arcade on Michigan’s famed Mackinac Island. Also a part of that project were longtime FEG partners Sacoa, which provided a K4 Kiosk and their full cashless systems.

Opened on Memorial Day weekend, the arcade kicked off the summer season on the car-free island (meaning the high-tech games and kiosk were all delivered by horse and carriage).

“Sacoa’s technology is specifically designed to streamline operations and enhance customer interactions, making each visit fun but incredibly convenient,” explained Martina Mochkovsky, Sacoa’s global marketing manager. “Our cashless systems ensure that visitors spend less time worrying about tokens and more time enjoying the games and attractions available.”

Added Sacoa CEO Pol Mochkovsky: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Family Entertainment Group and are deeply grateful for their trust in our cashless solutions. This installation represents not just a business achievement but a collaborative effort to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the FEC world.” Visit www.sacoacard.com for more.