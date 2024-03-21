Sacoa’s Jorge Mochkovsky Among HOF Inductees

CEO and founder of Sacoa Cashless System, Jorge Mochkovsky, was one of the recent inductees into the 2nd class of AAMA’s Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.

Mochkovsky has flourished during a more than 60-year career in the industry that he helped revolutionize. Sacoa put together a YouTube video (which you can watch here) on Mochkovsky’s decades in the business.

We at RePlay extend our own congratulations to Jorge on this honor, and to all of the other inductees. Keep your eyes peeled for additional coverage of the Hall of Fame class in upcoming newsletters.