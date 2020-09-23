Sacoa with Survey Results Detailing Pandemic Impacts

Sacoa recently surveyed operators from around the world on the impact coronavirus has had on their business, and now the results are in. Majority of survey respondents were FEC or arcade operators (totaling 69.7%).

The survey showed that much of the industry is still non-operational – with 61.8% reporting no operations; 31.6% saying they’ve partially resumed operations; and a mere 6.6% saying they were fully operational.

Most (42.1%) noted in the September survey they anticipated getting back to a normal level of activities in six months to a year. Others said 3-6 months (27.6% of respondents) and more than a year (25% of respondents).

Visit www.sacoacard.com or click here to get access to the report. (You can click here for the Spanish version.)