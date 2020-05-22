Sacoa Webinars Offer Tools, Advice for Operators

Since April, Sacoa Cashless System has been offering free webinar sessions to all their customers – in English, Spanish and Portuguese – giving them specific software and hardware knowledge to boost their operations.

“During these times of self-isolation, our customers have been very pleased with this opportunity,” Sacoa said. “By using new and innovative tools and promotions, they can offer solutions for their stores at their time of reopening.” Reach out to Diego Perez ([email protected]) with your name, company and position to receive more information about the webinars.

As businesses begin to open with new protocols and standards, Sacoa said it wants to be there for customers – sharing available resources to get them back on their feet and providing solutions that continue to minimize physical contact. Player cards, they say, helps to do that by allowing purchases of credits, time recharges and more to the card (or through the Sacoa Pay App). For more information, contact 214-256-3965 or go to www.sacoacard.com.