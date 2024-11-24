Sacoa Unveils Five New Products at Show

Sacoa Cashless System officially launched five new products at the mega trade show in Orlando last week, a new single-show record for the company.

Sacoa featured their new K5 Kiosk, a more compact, economical and simpler version of the K4 Kiosk. It enables users to purchase, recharge and analyze their play cards in one location.

One of their newest technologies is Redemption Multisession 2.0, “an intelligently-designed interface for redemption transactions, allowing for each attendant to serve multiple customers simultaneously, thereby maximizing staff efficiency, speeding up operations, and increasing profits.”

Another innovation from Sacoa is the Redemption Kiosk, letting customers self-redeem their e-tickets without having to wait in line. The company have also launched KwikPay, a payment solution especially designed for operators with small or route-based operations.

Finally, they also launched Time Tracker, a product that communicates with electronic wristbands to set a timer within them – great for time-based attractions like laser tag, trampoline parks and the like.