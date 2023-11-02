Sacoa to Unveil New Features at IAAPA

Sacoa Cashless System will be among the card and kiosk solutions companies at IAAPA Expo this year; they’ll be located in booth #1815 showing off new features.

“We are highly anticipative of this event,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “Drawing from our extensive experience as exhibitors at numerous IAAPA Expo editions, we hold firm in our belief that, much like IAAPA Europe, this expo will witness a surge in attendance.”

He added: “Meeting with clients, friends and entrepreneurs seeking top-notch guidance for their projects or business changes is always a delight. We come bearing exciting announcements – new enhancements have been integrated into several of our products and solutions, elevating their functionality and delivering a more comprehensive experience for both operators and guests. Our entire team has put in dedicated efforts to introduce these groundbreaking developments.”

Sacoa is also a Silver Sponsor of IAAPA Rookies: FEC 101, which offers insight to industry newcomers from Nov. 11-13, just ahead of the trade show. Click here to schedule a meeting with the group during the expo or email [email protected] to learn more.