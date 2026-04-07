Sacoa to Hit CinemaCon

CinemaCon 2026 is next week, April 14-15 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and Sacoa Cashless System will be among the companies exhibiting. They’ll be in booth #938J.

The company will have their K5 Kiosk on display and will also be giving demos of KwikPay and their upgraded Redemption & Prize Management Solutions.

Sacoa also recently partnered with VenueSumo to expand its presence in Australia, “supporting the operational growth of iPlay Australia as the brand opens its first new FEC of 2026 in Sydney.” The new location is equipped with more than 200 Spark readers, three POS stations and a couple of K5 self-service kiosks.

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.