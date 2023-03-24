Sacoa to Demo Cashless Options, Kiosks in Booth #A309

Sacoa will be among the companies exhibiting their latest products and solutions at AEI 2023; they’ll be doing it from booth #A309.

Be sure to stop by to see Sacoa’s K4 and EZ kiosks, plus learn about their online sales and event booking module, custom mobile applications and other new features. The company will also be at “Beyond the Transaction,” a cashless seminar to be held March 28 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

“Recently, I noticed a lot of energy at trade shows and I expect more for this coming show,” said Sacoa U.S.A. CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky.

Visit www.sacoacard.com for more info.