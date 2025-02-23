Sacoa Teams with FEG on In The Game Fremont

Sacoa Cashless System was the card and kiosk service provider for Family Entertainment Group’s new In The Game Fremont Street in Las Vegas. The company installed its Spark Reader, K4 Kiosk, POS and Redemption 2 system.

“We are thrilled to partner with Family Entertainment Group and contribute to this exciting new destination on Fremont Street,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA. “Our cashless solutions will help elevate the guest experience and maximize operational efficiency.”

Sacoa said their integrated solutions enhance the guest experience “by providing seamless transactions, efficient customer service and streamlined prize redemption processes.”

Email [email protected] to learn more.