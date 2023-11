Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky proudly showed off his new IAAPA Brass Ring Award in his trade show booth. The company won a second-place Best New Product prize for their interactive K4 Kiosk.

The company says the K4 features the largest interactive touchscreen in the market and the fastest device for play card analysis, sale and recharge.

Learn more about the kiosk at: www.sacoacard.com/products/view/kiosk-k4.