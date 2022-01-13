Sacoa Sponsors IAAPA FEC Summit in Arizona

Sacoa is a sponsor of the upcoming IAAPA FEC Summit, to be held at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort near Scottsdale, Ariz. Operators from around the world will gather Jan. 23-25 to share ideas and best practices. You can click here to register.

Sacoa reports that it will be on hand to showcase its online platforms such as CRM, online party and event booking, online sales and the Sacoa app. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Sacoa reps and learn about the latest industry trends to apply to their future projects.

In other company news, Sacoa’s more than 20 Saudi Arabia customers are now compliant with Zatca’s new invoicing regulations. Operators there can continue to carry out their business in compliance with the tax requirements. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.