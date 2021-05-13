Sacoa Sees Entertainment Boom in Recent Months

Sacoa CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky reports that the market has been reactivated since Covid began and there’s been an uptick in business lately.

The company has been busy with installs and opening Dezerland Park in Orlando, Fla. – a massive, 800,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center with electric go-karts, bowling, a trampoline park and a 250-game arcade. The venue also houses the Orlando Auto Museum and the Pinball Palace.

Mochkovsky also noted that In the Game recently opened at Icon Park Orlando with more than 60 machines using Sacoa’s Spark readers, multiple K4 Kiosks, POS and the Sacoa Redemption System. They’ve also done installs at Magical Midway and Beach Fun and Games. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.