Sacoa Makes Installs at Venues in U.K., Europe

Developed in collaboration with Sega Amusements, Mega City recently opened in Slough, U.K., with more than 150 arcade games powered by Sacoa Cashless System. The venue also has bowling, laser tag, karaoke and immersive VR experiences.

Sacoa installed 150 Spark RFID readers, six self-service kiosks, two POS stations and their mRedemption solution.

Sacoa has also recently been involved with two projects for Highlife Amusements. They installed a Sacoa demonstration system at its showroom and warehouse in the Netherlands and a new cashless installation at Pathé Games in Namur, Belgium.

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.