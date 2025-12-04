Sacoa, Lot of Games Partner in Rome Area

Sacoa Cashless System recently completed a full installation at the brand-new LOG (Lot of Games) entertainment center in Fiumicino, the airport city outside of Rome, which opened Dec. 3 at the Wow Side Shopping Centre. The company equipped the location with Spark card readers, K4 kiosks, POS terminals and the Sacoa Redemption System.

“We thank Sacoa once again for being our technological ally and support team, enabling us to deliver memorable experiences to our customers,” said Sergio Milesi, the CEO and founder of LOG. “We continue choosing them for every new project. They have always shown trust, commitment, and professionalism. They’re true experts.”

Added Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International: “It’s a pleasure working with Sergio and the entire LOG team. Always open to ideas and focused on creating impressive entertainment spaces where fun truly shines. Seeing our friends at LOG in Italy take their arcade experience to the next level is incredible. Their new location looks insane. We’re proud to be part of this setup.”