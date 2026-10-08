Sacoa Installs in Colombia, Spain

Sacoa Cashless System recently detailed a pair of new international installations – one at Playland in Barranquilla, Colombia, and another at Le Tram Recreativos Aventura Salvaje in Estepona, Spain.

At the new Playland venue, located at Centro Comercial Portal del Prado, Sacoa put in 80 of their Spark RFID readers, five POS stations and two mRedemption units powered by Sacoa Redemption Software.

“We are very happy to have Sacoa with us once again at this new Playland location, as we have already worked with them at other venues in our chain,” said Pedro Navas, the manager of Playland Colombia. “The trust and experience they have demonstrated with each installation gave us the confidence to choose Sacoa once again.”

Another longstanding customer, Le Tram Recreativos, now has Sacoa’s KwikPlay, which allows players to pay directly at the games using credit cards, debit cards or Sacoa PlayCards.

“We have been working with Sacoa for a long time and have always been very happy with the system and the support we receive,” said Christian Malchair, owner of Le Tram Recreativos. “The new solutions are a great addition to our location because they fit perfectly with the needs of our business and give our customers more convenient ways to pay.”

Stay up to date with their latest offerings at www.sacoacard.com.