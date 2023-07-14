Sacoa Installs at Largest Theme Park in Latin America

Sacoa recently installed its products at Hasbro City at Paseo Interlomas in Huixquilucan, Mexico, which is Latin America’s largest theme park, covering more than 9,000 sq. meters.

Among the installs were the Sacoa Self-Service Kiosk, CRM and Online Sales modules and the Redemption module. The games now operate under Spark RFID card readers with wristbands and cards; additionally, Sacoa installed their POS systems at the ticket counters and park restaurants.

“We are very proud to be part of this project that became a reality after a hard work of integrations and adaptations in order to provide the best experience for visitors,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.