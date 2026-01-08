Sacoa in U.K., Turkey

Sacoa Cashless System will be among the companies attending the EAG Expo in London (Jan. 13-15) and ATRAX in Istanbul (Jan. 15-17). At EAG Expo, they’ll be in booth #B58 and at ATRAX, they’re in booth #A-170.
The company said they’re “starting 2026 with high energy, bold momentum and a strong international presence, setting the pace for a year filled with opportunity, innovation and growth across the global amusement and entertainment industry.”
Sacoa invites attendees to stop by their booths to discover the latest advancements in cashless tech and explore their management tools and solutions designed to “streamline operations, enhance the guest experience and drive revenue growth for entertainment venues of all sizes.” Go to www.sacoacard.com for more.