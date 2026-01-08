Sacoa in U.K., Turkey

Sacoa Cashless System will be among the companies attending the EAG Expo in London (Jan. 13-15) and ATRAX in Istanbul (Jan. 15-17). At EAG Expo, they’ll be in booth #B58 and at ATRAX, they’re in booth #A-170.

The company said they’re “starting 2026 with high energy, bold momentum and a strong international presence, setting the pace for a year filled with opportunity, innovation and growth across the global amusement and entertainment industry.”