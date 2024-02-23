Sacoa in Italy for FEExpo

Sacoa Cashless System will be at the Family Entertainment Expo (FEExpo) at Fiera di Bergamo in Italy from Feb. 27-29.

“We are excited to participate in FEExpo 2024 and unveil Sacoa’s newest advancements for the amusement sector,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. “Our showcased innovations include online platforms such as CRM, the Sacoa app and the Online Sales and Party & Event Booking modules.

“Additionally, we are proud to feature the acclaimed K4 Kiosk, which was recently honored with the IAAPA Brass Ring Award 2023, among other powerful solutions.”

For more, contact [email protected] or visit www.sacoacard.com.