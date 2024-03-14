Sacoa in Booth #847 with Latest in Cashless

Sacoa, an international leader in revenue management solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries will be demonstrating their latest technologies in booth #847 at Amusement Expo next week.

That includes their newest innovation QR Play, a cutting-edge functionality integrated into the Sacoa Spark Reader. QR Play allows registered play card users to seamlessly activate games by scanning QR codes via the Sacoa app on their smartphones, and also caters to users without NFC technology.

“Sacoa has been a longstanding participant in Amusement Expo International, and we are thrilled to return this year with exciting news and innovations,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “We look forward to reconnecting with our valued customers, who continually inspire us to drive forward with new developments.”

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.