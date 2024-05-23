Sacoa in Booth #756

Sacoa is another company exhibiting at the May 28-30 IAAPA Expo Asia show. They’ll be in booth #756 presenting their latest products, like the K4 Kiosk, Spark Reader (now with QRPlay), online platforms and more.

“These offerings have garnered exceptional praise from park operators and visitors alike, reflecting Sacoa’s commitment to driving industry advancements,” the company said.

Sacoa International CEO Pol Mochkovsky expressed great enthusiasm about the upcoming event and invites attendees to “discover how Sacoa can elevate FEC profits to unprecedented levels.”