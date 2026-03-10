Sacoa in Booth #2015

Sacoa Cashless System will showcase their Time Tracker solution at the upcoming Amusement Expo. They’ll be in booth #2015 with the innovation, which is designed to simplify the management of time-based attractions.
The company will also highlight its comprehensive redemption and prize management solutions, as well as its KwikPay payment solution for operators with small or route-based operations.
“AEI is always a great opportunity to connect with operators,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “We’re delighted to demonstrate how our solutions help venues to maximize their operations and improve the guest experience.”
More information is available at www.sacoacard.com.