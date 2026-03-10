Sacoa in Booth #2015

Sacoa Cashless System will showcase their Time Tracker solution at the upcoming Amusement Expo. They’ll be in booth #2015 with the innovation, which is designed to simplify the management of time-based attractions.

The company will also highlight its comprehensive redemption and prize management solutions, as well as its KwikPay payment solution for operators with small or route-based operations.

“AEI is always a great opportunity to connect with operators,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “We’re delighted to demonstrate how our solutions help venues to maximize their operations and improve the guest experience.”