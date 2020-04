Cashless technology provider Sacoa is offering free webinars to its customers in English, Spanish and Portuguese in order to help them through the pandemic.

The company said it wants to “use this quarantine time to help the customers, and when the activity returns to normal, each client will be able to operate their business in a more efficient way, saving time and getting better results.”

To get more information, send an email to Sacoa’s sales manager Diego Perez at [email protected].