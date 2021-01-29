Trending
Sacoa Has Full ShowUp Schedule Planned

Sacoa will be hosting three events during this week’s ShowUp FEC Convention, which started today, Feb. 1.

Today, they’ll discuss the challenge of entertaining children in modern times from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Eastern time and from 1:45-3 p.m. Tomorrow, Feb. 2, (during the same timeframe) they’ll detail Dezerland – the newest FEC in Orlando – through a virtual tour.

Then on Feb. 3 (also at the same times), it’ll be time to have fun with Sacoa! The company says it’ll also be giving attendees discounts that day. Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.

