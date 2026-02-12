Sacoa, Grupo Meriva Partner on Three Installs

Sacoa Cashless System has deployed their technology at three new Game Town locations across Mexico, solidifying a “long-standing partnership” between Sacoa and Grupo Meriva that brings “seamless, cashless experiences to tourists and locals in some of the country’s most iconic destinations.”

Those include the Barceló Maya Grand Resort in Playa del Carmen and venues in Comitán and Palenque.

“We are very pleased with the Sacoa system,” said Marco Manera, CEO of Grupo Meriva. “From planning to installation, everything has been taken care of in a very professional and efficient manner. The support team is great and provides fast solutions when needed.