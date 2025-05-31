Sacoa Expands at Cinemex Locations

Sacoa Cashless System recently made installs at 13 Knock Out venues in Mexico; the new entertainment concept comes from the Cinemex chain. More locations are reportedly set to open soon.

For their part, Sacoa installed Spark RFID Card Readers, EZ K5 Kiosks, mPOS terminals and their Redemption Module with POS. K4 Kiosks were also implemented.

“We’re very happy with our partnership with Miguel Laguna and his team,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky of the Knock Out crew. “They are true professionals, and we’re excited to continue building a strong relationship together.”

Contact Sacoa today at [email protected] or visit www.sacoacard.com.