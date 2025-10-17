Sacoa Exhibiting New Redemption Kiosk

Sacoa Cashless System will be in IAAPA booth #806 next month with their Redemption Kiosk, which is designed to “modernize and streamline one of the most important touchpoints in any arcade or FEC – the prize redemption experience.”

By combining smart automation with real-time inventory visibility, the company said their innovative kiosk “transforms what has traditionally been a time-consuming and labor-intensive process into a fast, intuitive, and rewarding guest interaction.”

Prior to the trade show, you can check them out at www.sacoacard.com.

At right is the company’s Sebastian Mochkovsky at a previous IAAPA with a Brass Ring Award.)