Sacoa Deploys at Pinstack

The new Pinstack in Loudoun County, Virginia, their first outside of Texas, had Sacoa Cashless System put in nine K4 self-service kiosks, a Redemption Station and more than 250 Spark card readers.

Sacoa noted that the facility features Brunswick bowling lanes, laser tag, bumper cars, a ropes course with zipline, a six-route climbing wall and an arcade with the latest games and an expansive redemption store.

“We are extremely grateful to Sacoa for once again being an incredible partner throughout the entire process,” said Brian Cohen, the vice president of operations at EPG Inc. “We have worked together since the opening of the first Pinstack in 2015, and the support, responsiveness and invaluable assistance from the Sacoa team helped make this launch smoother, easier and far more dynamic.”

Added Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky: “We are proud to have Brian as both a friend and valued industry partner. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with EPG through customized solutions designed for their operational needs.”