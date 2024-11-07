Sacoa Debuting Five New Products at Expo

Visitors to Sacoa Cashless System’s booth #606 at IAAPA Expo in Orlando will be treated to five of the company’s latest cashless solutions – from the award-winning K4 Kiosk and QRPlay to Zodiac, online modules and much more.

“This year promises to be a record-breaking year for Sacoa, both in terms of the scope and sophistication of our offering, and we are delighted to be officially launching five innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of operators and enhance the customer experience,” highlighted Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. “The IAAPA Expo is more than a showcase for our latest products, it’s also an invaluable platform to connect with entrepreneurs, operators and friends in the industry and gain information that drives innovation.”

Click here to schedule a meeting with the team or stop by the booth to chat with one of Sacoa’s dedicated experts.