Sacoa Converts HotZone’s 12 Locations in Brazil

The Brazilian entertainment center chain HotZone has transitioned their 12 stores onto the Sacoa Cashless system. All 12 locations, which are in major shopping centers, were converted in just two-and-a-half months, according to Sacoa.

“I am delighted with the new HotZone relationship,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “They have an amazing, professional and dedicated team that worked alongside Sacoa’s crew to achieve such a great project in a record time.”

HotZone currently operates stores in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto, Jundiaí, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, São Caetano do Sul, Brasília and Canoas.

Saulo Valadares, director of HotZone, added: “We had a lot of confidence in this project, believing in Sacoa’s capabilities, and they exceeded our expectations – especially with the support, attention and peace of mind they provided during the most challenging moments of the project.

“Whenever we had doubts or uncertainties, they were always available to assist us, enabling us to meet a tight schedule for such a large project. From here on, it’s all about growth; it’s just the beginning of a long partnership. It’s gratifying to have such an incredible team of professionals and such a great system.”

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.