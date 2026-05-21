Sacoa Completes Two Utah Funplex Locations

Continuing to strengthen their U.S. presence, Sacoa Cashless System has deployed their tech ecosystem at The Rush Funplex venues in Logan and Hurricane, both in Utah.

That includes K5 self-service kiosks, POS systems, their mRedemption solution and more than 100 Spark readers.

“We are very happy with Sacoa’s work and fast execution,” said Alejandro Santoro Jr., IT Project Manager at The Rush Funplex. “Their ability to complete these installations within such a short timeframe allowed us to successfully open two new locations only two months apart. It has been a true win-win situation. Our guests also appreciate the smoother and more enjoyable experience at our centers.”

Learn more at www.therushfunplex.com and www.sacoacard.com.