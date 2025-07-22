Sacoa Celebrates Longtime Partnership

Sacoa Cashless System recently gave an early shoutout to America’s Incredible Pizza Company, which is approaching their 25th anniversary in 2026 and is currently undergoing a rebranding initiative. Sacoa has worked with owner Rick Barsness for 23 of those years.

“Sacoa’s unwavering support, expertise and constant innovation have been essential to our growth,” explained Barsness. “This long-standing relationship of trust has played a vital role in boosting our business and revenues.”

Said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky: “We are honored to celebrate this milestone with Rick and his incredible team – cheers my friend.”