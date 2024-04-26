Sacoa Cashless Tapped for Spanish Shopping Center

Sacoa recently detailed the successful install of their cashless PlayCard system at Sould Park Game, an arcade at the Rosaleda Shopping Center in Malaga, Spain.

“We are very happy to have Sacoa’s collaboration to carry out this new game project,” said Miguel Angel Notario, CEO of Sould Park. “Working with them is a pleasure. For more than 10 years, they have been providing us with their products and customized solutions, according to the specific needs of each of our FECs.”

The new facility covers more than 600 sq. meters and features video games, virtual reality and other entertainment.

“Sacoa Cashless System is used in more than 20 Sould Park stores in Spain and Portugal,” reported Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International. “We are delighted to be part of the growth of the industry and support Miguel and his great team in all their endeavors.”

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.