Sacoa Cashless System Sponsoring FEC Summit

Sacoa will be among the companies attending and sponsoring IAAPA’s FEC Summit in Nashville, which starts Jan. 22 and runs through Jan. 24. Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky will be on hand to go over the company’s latest technology, focusing on how to best implement it.

“Operators often stop at the surface of what Sacoa has to offer because they are content with what they see,” Mochkovsky said. “But the system offers other incredible features that are below the surface. The cashless boosts sales by an average of 30% and can do lot more if a few extra adjustments are configured. After a successful IAAPA Europe and IAAPA Orlando events, I expect the same quality and performance of this Summit.”

Sacoa has made some 2,200 installs in more than 70 countries since its inception more than 30 years ago. Learn more at www.sacoa.com.