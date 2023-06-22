Sacoa Cashless System Showcasing at Bowl Expo

Stop by booth #933 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., to learn about Sacoa at next week’s Bowl Expo. The company will be there to describe the latest in their cashless solutions.

Some of the latest products that will be on display are their K4 Kiosk, Spark RFID reader and you can also learn more about the Sacoa app, which helps operators control their venues remotely.

“We are excited to participate in the International Bowl Expo 2023 and demonstrate the immense potential of our products,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA. “Our team, including our knowledgeable sales representatives, is eagerly looking forward to meeting attendees and sharing insights on how our solutions can transform their bowling centers. We invite everyone to join us to experience the future of cashless systems.”

To schedule a meeting, contact [email protected] or 214-256-3965.