Sacoa Cashless System Installed at Ka-Ko Jo’s

Ka-Ko Jo’s, the new entertainment center at Rimrock Mall in Billings, Montana, opened in February with Sacoa Cashless System as a provider.

Sacoa said the install included state-of-the-art hardware such as Spark card readers and POS systems, as well as the company’s redemption module.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Sacoa for the cashless system,” said Ka-Ko Jo’s owner Sean Kennedy. “Their technology has enabled us to streamline our operations, maintain efficient control of our business and maximize resources to improve the overall experience.”

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com.