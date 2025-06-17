Sacoa Cashless System Heading to Bowl Expo

Sacoa Cashless System is readying for their time in booth #817 at Bowl Expo, held in Washington, D.C., from July 1-2.

They’re currently finishing up the Interazar 2025 show in Madrid, Spain, which ended today, June 18.

Sacoa will be showing off their Redemption Kiosk and the upgraded Redemption 2 software. “These innovations are designed to streamline prize redemption, reduce counter queues, and enhance the customer experience, allowing players to redeem prizes and return to the game floor faster than ever before,” the company said.

They’re also exhibiting the K4 and K5 kiosks and KwikPay, a mobile payment tool tailored to operators with smaller or route-based locations.

Learn more by emailing [email protected] or calling 407-499-1876.