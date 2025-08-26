Sacoa Cashless System Expands in Egypt, Mexico

Inlane Bowling Center in Giza, Egypt, recently adopted the cutting-edge Spark readers from Sacoa Cashless System and the tech company has also majorly expanded in Mexico through the establishment of new sales representation at its local offices there.

The Egyptian bowling center features six modern lanes and a diverse range of attractions, all powered by Sacoa (including the Sacoa POS system). “Sacoa’s system has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency and elevated the overall guest experience,” said Mohamed AbuElgheit, the center’s CEO. “Their technical support team has been outstanding – highly responsive and deeply committed to our success from day one.”

Meanwhile, in Mexico, Sacoa has a new partnership with Alberto “Beto” Diaz, the general director of Galaxzer Entertainment (pictured below with Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky). In addition to sales representation, Diaz and his team will collaborate with Sacoa on logistics, local technical support and the coordination of ongoing installations to ensure faster response times and a more streamlined experience for their customers in Mexico.

Email [email protected] or visit www.sacoacard.com; you can also reach them at 407-499-1876.