Sacoa Cashless Levels Up

The recently-opened Level Up Bowl & Bistro in the Los Angeles area has partnered with Sacoa Cashless System for their technology.

Sacoa installed their Spark Readers, K5 Kiosks, Redemption 2 software and mRedemption (mobile redemption) for a streamlined prize-claiming process.

“Boutique bowling, elevated dining, a modern arcade, digital darts and a true community vibe, powered by Sacoa Cashless,” touted Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “We are proud to be part of South Bay’s new go-to spot for fun, connection and unforgettable memories.”

Added the facility’s owner, Raman Walia: “We are incredibly grateful to Sacoa and their team for the support provided throughout this project. Their technology has allowed us to bring this entertainment experience to life, creating a space that so many people in Los Angeles are already enjoying.”

Learn more: www.sacoacard.com.