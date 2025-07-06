Sacoa Cashless Installs Tech at Mexican Resort

In partnership with Grupo Meriva, Sacoa recently made an installation at Strikers Sports Bar and Bowling Center at the Barcelo Maya Grand Resort’s Maya Mall in Mexico.

The install included the company’s Spark RFID card readers, POS terminals, their Redemption Module and custom-branded RFID cards.

“We are proud to support Grupo Meriva in elevating their entertainment offering with our comprehensive cashless system,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “This installation reflects Sacoa’s commitment to excellence in technology, guest satisfaction, and operational efficiency.”

Added Marco Manera, co-founder and managing director at Grupo Meriva: “We’ve been with Sacoa since 2020 and more than just a supplier, we consider it an unreplaceable business partner for future growth.”