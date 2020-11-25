Sacoa Cashless Continues Installing New Systems

Throughout the pandemic, Sacoa says its team has been working hard installing new systems and helping FECs during their reopening phase. In 2020, execs say they’ve installed new systems in more than 30 centers in nine different countries this year, including the U.S., Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, Slovakia, Iraq, Mexico, New Zealand and Brazil.

“With the arrival of the pandemic, the company has learned many great lessons such as: act quickly in the face of changes under a new scenario, adapt, and above all else listen to our customers and their needs to work with them and help them reopen their doors in an entertaining and safe way,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA.

“Our solutions promote cashless transactions, optimize times and reduce lines avoiding face to face contact. Our technical support continues to work 24/7 and our sales team is active and ready to help with any issues that may arise.”

Learn more about the cashless system at www.sacoacard.com or contact 214-256-3965.