Sacoa Brings Tech to Switzerland Arcade

Sacoa Cashless System, in collaboration with Schwab Spielautomaten AG, now has its technology at the Bowling by ARENA attraction at ARENA Cinemas in Basel, Switzerland.

The venue features Switzerland’s first HyperBowling center along with arcade games, pinball, air hockey and other attractions.

The installation included 35 Spark RFID readers, a K4 Kiosk a POS terminal and RFID PlayCards, all of which allow guests to purchase, recharge and use their cards throughout the arcade.

Visit www.sacoacard.com for more.